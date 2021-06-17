Meland, Called ‘Exceptional Leader,’ to Become Principal of Haverhill High School, Succeeding Burns

Jason Meland has been named principal of Haverhill High School.

Meland, principal of James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston, was called an “exceptional leader” Thursday morning by Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

As WHAV reported first earlier this month, Meland and D. Jaime Parsons, assistant and interim principal at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School, were finalists to replace Glenn Burns who is returning to Salem, Mass., to become executive principal of Salem High Schools. The two met with students, faculty, School Committee members and others during campus visits June 8.

“We have had a month filled with resume screenings, interviews, conversations, and deliberations with a series of candidates for principal of Haverhill High. School. I’d like to thank all the staff, families, school committee members, and most especially the students who joined me in this rigorous process,” Marotta said.

Meland, who speaks fluent Spanish, received his bachelor’s in political science from University of Wisconsin-Madison and master’s in teaching from Marian University, Indianapolis. He also took part in the “Aspiring Principals Program” at Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College. He previously served as assistant and acting principal at Prospect Hill Academy Charter School in Cambridge. Marotta noted Burns is also a Lynch Leadership graduate.

