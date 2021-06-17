Gov. Baker in Haverhill Today for Announcement at New Mount Washington Homes

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to be in Haverhill this afternoon to discuss the CommonWealth Builder Program, economic recovery and American Rescue Plan Act money.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Michael Kennealy, Administration and Finance Secretary Michael J. Heffernan and MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay visit 430 Washington St. Back in January, Baker unveiled the $60 million CommonWealth Builder program.

“We are committed to combatting systemic inequities, and promoting homeownership and building wealth in communities of color is a key part of that effort,” Baker said in a statement at the time. “Through the CommonWealth Builder program, MassHousing is incentivizing new housing development and homebuying opportunities for middle-income residents of Boston and our Gateway Cities—particularly for people of color—empowering more people to become homeowners,” he added.

The property is the site of the former St. George’s Catholic Church which has been developed by Bread and Roses Housing into 10 units of affordable homes. The development creates homeownership opportunities through a community-based land trust, with ownership possible for residents at 60% of area median income. It consists of four new townhouses at 430-432 Washington St. and another six units along Gilbert Avenue.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini this morning championed the nearly completed project.

“We need market rate housing. We need affordable housing. We need to reopen the American dream so that people who are starting out in life have the hope and the dream that I had when I started out, that I would be able to buy my own home. That’s what I want for the citizens of my community and this project gives seven families the American dream,” said Fiorentini.

A Housing Choice Community Capital Grant of $250,000 was previously awarded to Bread and Roses Housing.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...