West Newbury First Responders Scramble to Three Auto Crashes—All in One Hour Tuesday

West Newbury Fire and Police Departments were busy Tuesday afternoon, responding to three automobile crashes—all in one hour—one with serious injuries.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and Police Chief Jeffrey Durand report West Newbury Police and Fire, Cataldo Atlantic Ambulance and Merrimac Fire ambulance were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Ferry Lane, between Bridge and Church Streets. First responders found a 48-year-old male, who had been driving one of the vehicles, pinned between the two vehicles involved in the rear-end crash. The unidentified man was airlifted to a Boston area hospital with injuries deemed “serious but not believed to be life-threatening.” Merrimac and Groveland Fire Departments provided mutual aid support at the landing zone behind the public safety building.

The accident is being investigated by West Newbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Minutes earlier, West Newbury Fire and Police were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets. There were no injuries.

At 4:46 p.m., West Newbury Police and Fire, Cataldo Atlantic Ambulance and the Merrimac Fire Department again rushed out to a two-vehicle crash at Bridge and Main Streets. There were no injuries.

