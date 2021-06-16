Tawa Tandoor Restaurant Celebrates Opening on Haverhill’s Northern ‘Restaurant Row’

Tawa Tandoor Restaurant, offering Himalayan, north Indian and Nepali Ayurvedic cuisines, formally opened last Saturday on Haverhill’s northern “Restaurant Row” on Route 125.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber helped Tawa Tandoor celebrate the opening at 36 Plaistow Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tawa Tandoor’s dishes are based on the principles of Ayurvedic, a tradition that dates back thousands of years and incorporates a wide variety of medicinal, herbal and aromatic spices. The menu offers options for vegetarians, and vegans. Items may also be specially prepared for diners that have dietary restrictions or are gluten-free.

There’s more at tawatandoorrestaurant.com.

