Edwards Vacuum, Soon to Build in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park, Wins State Tax Approval

Edwards Vacuum, which is building a 121,800-square-foot “innovation and solutions center” in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park, was among eight projects approved by the state this week for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program.

Edwards recently purchased the cryogenic product lines from Brooks’ Automation in Chelmsford and will move its new product design and manufacturing to the new Haverhill building. The company is creating 50 new jobs, retaining 202 existing jobs and making an investment of $50 million. In exchange, the City of Haverhill approved a five-year Tax Financing Agreement with a value of approximately $511,838.

Dacon Corporation, which is developing Edwards’ building, previously noted the largest portion of the first floor—70,000 square feet—centers on manufacturing, alongside warehouse/storage, R&D labs, a training room, cafeteria, fitness area and bike storage. Offices, conference rooms and an observation room will be situated in the mezzanine area.”

State approval came from the Economic Assistance Coordinating Council which also approved four Vacant Storefront Projects. “These projects are expected to create 212 net new jobs and retain 1,105 jobs throughout Massachusetts, while leveraging approximately $219 million in private investment. Of the applicants this quarter, three are manufacturers and two are located in Gateway Cities,” the Council said in a statement.

