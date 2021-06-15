Haverhill Schools’ Money Matters, Robots and Ukuleles Get Donation Boost from Sonic

Three teachers at two Haverhill schools received $526 in donation matches from Sonic Drive-In as part of Teacher Appreciation Month.

At Haverhill High School, Lori Capra received a donation for the “Money Matters” project, while Mercedes D. Cabrera was awarded money for the project “Robot for Kids.” Melissa Steiger at Walnut Square Elementary School received a donation for “Ukuleles for Walnut Square!”

“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time.”

The donation was part of $1.5 million in requests received by Oklahoma City-based Sonic for learning supplies across the country. Requests were placed online at DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. Sonics’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative fulfilled more than 7,000 teacher wishes. The nearest Sonic Drive-in is in Peabody.

