Decorate the Front of Your Home or Yard for Independence Day and Possibly Win a Prize

Residents can win prizes for decorating the fronts of their homes and yards for the Fourth of July—the 245th birthday of the nation’s independence.

Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park is expanding the second annual contest beyond Lawrence to also include Haverhill, Methuen, Andover and North Andover. Residents of the five cities and towns who wish to participate are asked to decorate the front of their house and/or yard in red, white and blue by Friday, July 2, with judging taking place Saturday, July 3. One winner from each community will be chosen and announced Sunday, July 4.

Participants are asked to take photographs of their house and yard decorations and e-mail them along with addresses to [email protected] by Friday, July 2. Those with questions may call 978-794-1655 on our nation’s 245th birthday!

