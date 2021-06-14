Two Haverhill Firefighters Graduate From Mass. Firefighting Academy Training Program

Haverhill firefighters James Bizeur and Matthew Monigle graduated Friday from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier said 19 firefighters from 12 fire departments completed the program at the Stow campus.

“This rigorous professional training provides our newest firefighters with the basic skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely,” said Ostroskey. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers the program tuition-free.

Besides Haverhill, other participating fire departments were Beverly, Burlington, Danvers, Lynnfield, Manchester, Natick, Northborough, Orleans, Saugus, Upton and Winchester.

“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever. We have taken advantage of technology, reduced class size for social distancing, implemented daily screening and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times,” said Fournier who serves as MFA director.

