DiZoglio Sends Warm Words to Duff After Governor’s Councilor Withdraws from Auditor’s Race

Following Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff’s announcement Friday that she is withdrawing from the state auditor’s race, one of her erstwhile opponents offered words of compassion.

Sen Diana DiZoglio of Methuen said she spoke with Duff after learning of a “family health situation” that forced her withdrawal.

“Eileen Duff’s passion and genuine love for our community is contagious. She’s the real deal and my heart goes out to her and her family. I encourage those who know her to reach out and let her know that we’re here for her and have her back,” DiZoglio told WHAV Friday afternoon.

Duff, who was elected in 2012 as a governor’s councilor for Massachusetts’ 5th district, was the first to announce her plans to succeed Suzanne M. Bump as state auditor. She said she “cannot justify the time commitment of a statewide run for office” during the family crisis. “Family always comes first for the Duffs,” she said in a statement. Duff said she plans to seek re-election to Governor’s Council.

Duff said “Bump is leaving a tremendous legacy behind and it is so vital to build on the great work she has done to ensure taxpayer money is protected and that our agencies are adopting best practices and functioning at their highest capacity.”

Besides DiZoglio, Transportation for Massachusetts Director Chris Dempsey has announced his candidacy for the job. Taunton Sen. Marc Pacheco is also said to be considering running for the post.

