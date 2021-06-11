Today’s Obituaries—Former Haverhill Police Officer Dante Coppola, 76

Retired Haverhill Police Officer Dante F. Coppola died suddenly Wednesday at his Groveland home. He was 76.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Bruno and Dena (D’Archangelo) Coppola. Raised in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School. Coppola obtained his associates degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Essex Community College. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was also the owner and operator of a used car deal dealership in Haverhill and after his retirement participated in the Coppola Bus Company, a family business. Coppola was a horse racing enthusiast, enjoyed fishing and was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Haverhill Country Club and the Bradford Country Club. He was also an active member of the Garibaldi Club. Known for his love and loyalty to family and friends, he was loved for his laughter and amazing sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Coppola is survived by his son, Benjamin C. Coppola and his wife Aubrie of Haverhill; a brother, John Coppola of Bradford; two grandchildren, Duke and Charleston Coppola; and his former wife, Mrs. John F. Smith. He was predeceased by his brother Bruno Coppola.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours Sunday, June 13, from 1-4 p.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Donations may be made in his name to the American Parkinson Disease Association. 72 E. Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118.

