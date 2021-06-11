Northern Essex Community College Students Elect Grace as College Trustee

Human Services major Chrissy Grace of Dracut is joining the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees as the newly student-elected representative.

Grace graduated from high school in 2004 and quickly found success working in the tech field as a product representative. But, after having a daughter three years ago, she said she feared running out of options for career growth and decided to move back home and work for her family’s transportation business.

When COVID-19 struck, she decided to enroll at Northern Essex for the spring semester as a human services major, saying she was inspired to take on the new challenge by seeing her young daughter adapt and thrive during the pandemic.

“She is three, she has spent most of her life in COVID and if she can do it, I can do it,” Grace said.

Despite being fully remote, Grace joined the Community Outreach Group and became the member at large for the Student Government Association. Grace said she wants to use her new trustee role to encourage others to also get involved as more students return to campus this fall

She finished her first semester with a 4.0 grade point average. After earning her associate degree, she plans to transfer to a four-year school to get her bachelor’s and then go onto work with senior citizens.

The college’s Board of Trustees includes nine members who are appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms; an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years; and a student trustee who serves two semesters.

