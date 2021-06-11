Update: Man, 16, Dies After Falling or Jumping from Downtown Haverhill Parking Garage

The man who died after reportedly falling or jumping last night from the sixth floor of a downtown Haverhill parking garage was 16 years old.

Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, confirmed the death and said “Foul play is not suspected.” She said Haverhill Police and Fire went to the area of 43 Granite St. around 8:49. The address is a parking garage, adjacent to the downtown train station, owned by the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.

Kimball confirmed the man was taken by Trinity EMS to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. She added the matter remains under investigation.

Approaches to the garage were blocked during the investigation. As is customary, officials did not disclose the man’s name or other identifying information.

—Earlier—

A man is reportedly dead after either falling or jumping from the sixth floor of a downtown Haverhill parking garage around 9, last night.

Haverhill Fire, police and Trinity EMS were dispatched to the scene immediately and approaches to the garage were blocked during the investigation. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. As is customary, officials did not disclose the man’s name or other identifying information.

The Granite Street parking garage, adjacent to the downtown train station, is owned by the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.

This is a developing story.

