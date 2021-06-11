Duff Withdraws from State Auditor’s Race Due to Family Health Situation

Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff withdrew Friday from the race to succeed Suzanne M. Bump as state auditor.

Duff, who was elected in 2012 as a governor’s councilor for Massachusetts’ 5th district, said a “family health situation” forced her withdrawal.

“…I cannot justify the time commitment of a statewide run for office at this time and will be withdrawing from the race. Family always comes first for the Duffs,” she said in a statement. Duff said she plans to seek re-election to Governor’s Council.

“First, I want to thank everyone who so quickly reached out to voice their support for our run for auditor. I was overwhelmed with gratitude and absolutely humbled by how many of you sought the same vision for the Commonwealth as myself,” she said.

Others in the race to succeed Bump are state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen and Transportation for Massachusetts Director Chris Dempsey.

Duff said “Bump is leaving a tremendous legacy behind and it is so vital to build on the great work she has done to ensure taxpayer money is protected and that our agencies are adopting best practices and functioning at their highest capacity.”

