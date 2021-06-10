Haverhill Police Department Seeks Public Comments on Accreditation

The Haverhill Police Department is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying if it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session June 21, at 4 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Haverhill Police Training Room, 40 Bailey Boulevard.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 978-722-1511 on June 21, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the Standards is available at the Haverhill Police Station. Local contact is Lt. Wayne Tracy, 978 373-1212, ext. 1547.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Haverhill Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155 or www.calea.org.

Download a copy of interim Police Chief Anthony L. Haugh’s letter.

