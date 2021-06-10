Former Haverhill Police Chief DeNaro Seeks Disability Pension in Retirement Filing

Former Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro could receive nearly three-quarters of his pay in retirement if his application for a disability retirement is approved.

DeNaro, who stepped down a few weeks early last month for what city officials described as “health reasons,” submitted both his application for standard retirement and disability retirement May 27, according to Retirement Administrator David Van Dam of the Haverhill Retirement Board.

DeNaro is expected to receive his standard retirement pension, up to 50% of his salary, until or unless the Retirement Board approves a disability pension. Disability payments equal 72 percent of an employee’s salary. The nature of the disability was not disclosed and all Retirement Board deliberations are required by law to be conducted behind closed doors to protect the privacy of retirees.

DeNaro was appointed in 2002 by former Mayor John J. Guerin Jr.

About two dozen applicants met Haverhill’s June 1 deadline for expressing interest in becoming Haverhill’s next police chief.

