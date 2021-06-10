City Inspectors Deem Bradford Home ‘Dangerous’ After Heavy Damage from Falling Tree Limb

Haverhill’s inspectional services department has declared a Bradford home off limits after it was heavily damaged by a large limb that fell during Tuesday afternoon’s electrical storm.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said there were no injuries and all residents escaped safely from the two-family, 155 Salem St., home after the limb fell around 4:15 p.m. He added no electrical issues were found that would cause a fire. Inspectional Services Director Richard MacDonald said he sent two inspectors to the home immediately.

“On the front area of the home, we have posted it as a dangerous building because of the structural damage and no one can occupy that house until we receive a structural report from an engineer,” MacDonald told WHAV News.

O’Brien said the fire department was dispatched after receiving a 9-1-1 emergency call.

The large limb and the tree that dropped it were removed by workers from Mayer Tree Service yesterday.

According to city records, the 1900-era home is owned by Alexander J. Bernardo.

