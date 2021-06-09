Today’s Obituaries— Rev. Father Harold Francis Lawson, 88

Reverend Father Harold Francis Lawson, 88, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 5, at Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. Father Lawson was born in Haverhill, Feb. 18, 1933, son of the late, Harold M. and Gertrude (Loughlin) Lawson.

He was a longtime resident of Haverhill and a member of the first class to graduate from all eight grades at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. Father Lawson graduated from Haverhill High School in 1950, attended Merrimack College for one year, then entered into Saint John’s Seminary in Boston. He was ordained a priest, Feb. 2, 1959, by His Eminence, Cardinal Cushing at The Cathedral of The Holy Spirit in Boston.

In 1959, he served as an assistant pastor of Saint Mary Church in Franklin, and in 1960 served as an assistant pastor of Saint Patrick Church in Lawrence and assistant headmaster of Cardinal Cushing Academy in West Newbury in 1968. Father Lawson spent years as the assistant pastor of Saint Columbkille Church in Brighton, served as a Team Ministry member of Saint Joseph Church in Lynn and was a Senior Priest at Regina Cleri Residence in Boston since Aug. 8, 2000. He will be dearly missed.

Father Harold F. Lawson is survived by his cousin, Mary Armosino of Jacksonville, OR, cousin, Paul Lawson and wife, Marie of Haverhill, additional extended family and countless dear friends, including, Regina “Robin” Jelley.

Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours, Friday, June 11, from 2-3 p.m. at the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 Cardinal William O’Connell Parkway, Boston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Hearts Parish, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Interment will take place at Saint James Cemetery in Haverhill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Regina Cleri residence by visiting www.clergytrust.org/our-mission/regina-cleri-community/. Services are in the care of The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home 129 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

