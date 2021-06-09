Haverhill Accountant Joins Board of Mass. Society of CPAs as Vice Chair

A Haverhill certified public accountant who works in Waltham was recently elected to serve on the board of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

John D. Geraci, managing partner at LGA in Woburn, will serve as board vice-chair and audit committee chair for the 2021-2022 year.

The MSCPA board of directors is a group of 19 elected members that sets policies, manages programs and oversees activities that benefit the 11,000-member organization and accounting profession in Massachusetts.

“The MSCPA’s board of directors are a remarkable diverse group of individuals who play a vital role in shaping the priorities of the Society and truly want to better the profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO. “I am thrilled to have John on the board and look forward to seeing how his leadership will continue to benefit the Society, community and the profession in the year ahead.”

Geraci has extensive experience in assisting clients in areas pertaining to mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, budgeting and forecasting, coaching and leadership. His previous experience includes 12 years working at a large, regional, accounting firm in Boston.

