Principal Finalists Meland and Parsons to Meet Students and Staff, Tour Haverhill High School Today

Two job finalists for Haverhill High School principal meet with students, faculty, School Committee members and others during campus visits today.

Jason Meland, principal of James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston, and D. Jaime Parsons, assistant and interim principal at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School, will separately take classroom tours, answer student questions and meet with Superintendent Margaret Marotta, among others from 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

The candidates seek to succeed Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns who, as WHAV reported a month ago, returns to Salem, Mass., as executive principal of Salem High Schools on July 1. In April, Burns emailed families, writing he was a finalist for the Salem job.

Meland, who speaks fluent Spanish, received his bachelor’s in political science from University of Wisconsin-Madison and master’s in teaching from Marian University, Indianapolis. He also took part in the “Aspiring Principals Program” at Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College. He previously served as assistant and acting principal at Prospect Hill Academy Charter School in Cambridge.

Parsons received his bachelor’s in Biology from Framingham State College and master’s in teaching from Gordon College, Hamilton. He has ties to the area, having previously served as a science teacher at Triton Regional High School from 2002-2011, assistant principal at Pelham, N.H., high school and assistant principal at Marblehead High School.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...