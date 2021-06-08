Haverhill Library Offers Rockabye Beats Block Party Friday

The Haverhill Public Library is offering a variety of virtual and outdoor programs for children with a Rockabye Beats Block Party Friday.

The Block Party features singing, dancing, playing instruments, show and tell and, what staff call, “a healthy dose of silliness!” Each child will be given their own pre-sanitized set of instruments to have and performers participate at a safe distance.

The Black Party takes place Friday, June 11, from 6 to 6:45 p.m., at the library’s Stage Street parking lot.

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org/kids.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...