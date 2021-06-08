Environmental Business Council Names Covanta’s Van Weelden as Solid Waste Committee Vice Chair

Covanta’s Mark Van Weelden recently became the vice chair of the Environmental Business Council’s Solid Waste Management Committee.

Van Weelden serves as Covanta’s Area Asset manager in Massachusetts as well as market area manager in Connecticut. He is a member of the Council’s board of directors and joins current Solid Waste Management Committee Chair David Murphy of Tighe & Bond.

“I am pleased to have a larger role in planning many of our specialized solid waste, environmental and regulatory programs. The EBC organization is a valuable platform for collaboration for both myself and Covanta,” he said.

Prior to joining Covanta more than seven years ago, Van Weelden was general manager of Advanced Disposal, overseeing both the Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York markets. He has more than 28 years of solid waste management experience, growing up in his family’s solid waste business in Chicago and five years with Republic Service in a variety of management positions prior to moving east. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and holds numerous accreditations in management and safety.

The Environmental Business Council of New England is a nonprofit organization established in 1990 by environmental and energy company executives who began meeting on a regular basis to exchange ideas and share experiences. It was the first organization in the United States established to support and foster the development of the environmental industry.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...