Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Goes to Pentucket Regional High Senior

A graduating Pentucket Regional High School student is this year’s winner of the Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship from the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.

Timothy Friend, who will receive the $1,000 scholarship in a ceremony June 13, plans to pursue a career in film at Connecticut College.

Robert J. Gablosky founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971 and served as president. He was a lifelong force in the Greater Haverhill community as an artist, a leader and a teacher. The scholarship in his memory is made possible through the generosity of Gablosky’s family and friends of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.

The award will be presented Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...