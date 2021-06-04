Methuen Man, 22, Going to Federal Prison Five Years for Fentanyl Drug Dealing That Began on Social Media

A 22-year-old Methuen man is going to federal prison for five years for conspiracy and fentanyl drug dealing.

Acting New Hampshire U.S. Attorney John J. Farley said Doriel Guerrero contacted an undercover police officer on Facebook in early June 2019 in search of business partners to sell fentanyl. On several occasions between August and November of that year, agents used undercover officers and cooperating individuals to purchase fentanyl from Guerrero and his partner Joel Espinosa.

“Fentanyl traffickers continue to cause tremendous damage to our community,” said Farley. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who distribute this deadly drug in the Granite State.”

Guerrero pleaded guilty Feb. 23. Espinosa previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...