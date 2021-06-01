State Police Identify 40-Year-Old Malden Man as Victim of Monday Night Crash on I-495

A 40-year-old Malden man was identified Tuesday by State Police as the man who was killed Monday night after losing control of his car while driving southbound on Interstate 495 in Andover.

Christopher Rigano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette when he struck a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by a 41-year-old Spencer man, and then went under the trailer portion of a 2005 Western Star truck driven by a 43-year-old North Dakota man. The tractor-trailer that was also traveling southbound just before 11:30 p.m. State Police said neither of the other two drivers were injured.

The right lane at the crash scene remained closed for a time following the crash. An investigation is underway by the State Police-Andover Barracks, Troop A, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...