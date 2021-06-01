Haverhill Police Arrest Two on Assault-Related Charges in Separate Incidents

A 26-year-old Haverhill man was arrested last Thursday afternoon and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, among other charges, at a retail plaza on Hilldale Avenue.

David Smith of 22 Webster St., Haverhill, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by Patrolman Nicholas Depina.

Separately, police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Kendrick, with a last known address of 7 Sixth Ave., Haverhill, on firearm, assault and other charges Friday afternoon.

Kendrick was arrested by Patrolman Christina Rodriguez on Harrison Street and charged with carrying ammunition and a firearm without a license, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property valued at more than $120.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...