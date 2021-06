Groveland residents who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 are being invited to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot next Monday.

A clinic takes place Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, at A.W. Chesterton, 860 Salem St. It is open to anyone 18 and older and there is no charge

“While signs are trending positive, increasing the number of vaccinated residents increases the chance of community immunity,” said Groveland Selectman William O’Neil.

Online preregistration is required here.

