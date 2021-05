Haverhill City Hall raises the LGBTQ Pride Flag during a ceremony Wednesday, kicking off LGBTQ Month in the City of Haverhill.

The observance is hosted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan and takes place Wednesday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. A free social reception follows at Hans Garden, 114 Washington St., sponsored by Sullivan and Downey Law Group /DLG Closing. Jay Saulnier, who was voted Mr. Boston Cub 2019, will be honored.

