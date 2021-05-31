City Councilors Welcome Back Haverhill’s Longest Table to Benefit L’Arche Boston North

The Wingate Street Arts District again becomes the home of Haverhill’s Longest Table celebration in August

The second annual event, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, kicks off this year’s Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week. L’Arche Boston North’s plans 25 tables, spaced six feet apart, featuring outdoor dining, entertainment and meals provided by some of the city’s most talented restaurant chefs. L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews recently previewed the event for the Haverhill City Council.

“We’re doing it by tables of six this year. That will be one of the changes. Due to COVID restrictions, we want people to feel comfortable sitting with people that they want to share a meal with,” she said.

Matthews said tickets will be sold only in groups of six.

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan said the Longest Table, along with Art Walk and New England Cider Feast, are making Haverhill a go-to destination spot.

“It really is building a whole series of reasons to be here in Haverhill, to come down for both our residents as well as people from outside. So this is just another great event in that series so, can’t wait for it,” he said.

Before the Council gave its official okay for the event, Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan took a moment to recognize Matthews and Exchange Club President Thea Tsagaris as two of the driving forces instrumental in bringing the Hometown Heroes banners to downtown Haverhill.

The Longest Table raises money for L’Arche Boston North, a community where people with developmental disabilities live together as family with those who assist them.

