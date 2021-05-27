Curet Leaving Haverhill High School for His Methuen Roots, but a Familiar Face Succeeds Him

Another departure at Haverhill High School means new leadership, but also a familiar face next school year.

Haverhill High School Grade 10 Assistant Principal Anthony Curet is returning to his Methuen roots, but his job will be filled by Tilton Upper School Assistant Principal Meg Fitzgerald, confirms school Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

Curet’s departure follows the decision of Principal Glenn Burns to also return to his hometown of Salem, Mass., and Grade 12 Assistant Principal Tamara “Tamii” Stras, who was recently named the next principal at Newton South High School.

Burns becomes executive principal of Salem High Schools on July 1.

Fitzgerald was honored in 2018 as one of the nominees of the YMCA Educator of the Year award. In 2019, she shifted from the John C. Tilton School to the same position at St. James School that went on to be known as Tilton Upper, serving grades 4-6.

Marotta said the school system will be “backfilling Meg’s position, but nothing is finalized yet.”

