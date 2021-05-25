Judge Denies Emergency Delay of ‘Impact Fee’ Payments from Haverhill’s Stem Cannabis Store

A downtown Haverhill cannabis retailer must make its first “impact fee” payment to the city tomorrow after a Superior Court judge denied a request for an emergency delay.

Stem, 124 Washington St., had argued it would suffer “irreparable harm” while waiting for a hearing on its larger case—that the city must give it a detailed accounting of any impacts and related costs. Judge James F. Lang said if Stem were to later win its case, it could recover the $356,000 owed plus be “made whole” by collecting financial damages. Haverhill Stem Owner and CEO Caroline Pineau told WHAV she expects to win.

“We are not discouraged or surprised by this preliminary ruling. The law clearly states that impact fees must be directly related to a cannabis establishment’s operations and must be documented and made public. We are confident that the judge will ultimately conclude that the city must obey the law,” she said in a statement.

In a brief ruling, Lang wrote, “Even if the court assumes that the plaintiff (Stem) can show a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits, an issue the court does not reach, it has failed to show the requisite irreparable harm if the requested injunction does not issue.”

Massachusetts law allows communities to charge an impact fee “reasonably related to the costs imposed” of up to 3% of a marijuana retailer’s gross sales for up to five years. The law adds the fee “shall be documented and considered a public record.” The city, in a separate court filing to dismiss the case, said the business entered into a contract to pay the amount; it is too early to document “impacts” Stem may have caused especially in light of the health pandemic; Stem has not been financially harmed, but rather appears to have earned $13 million since opening; and not enough time has passed to verify and negotiate community impact costs.

In a statement Monday night, Mayor James J. Fiorentini issued a statement late Monday afternoon saying, in part, “We remain confident that Stem will have to comply with the agreement it signed. This agreement is fair, reasonable and lawful.”

Stem opened a year ago after a lengthy permitting process.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...