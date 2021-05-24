Trinity EMS’ Poirier and Hunter Among 22 Honored with Massachusetts Stars of Life Awards

Trinity EMS staff were among the honorees last week when the Massachusetts Ambulance Association celebrated the Commonwealth’s emergency medical services professionals during the 46th Annual National EMS Week and second annual Convoy of Champions ambulance parade.

Trinity’s Lana Poirier, a paramedic, and Shawn Hunter, EMT B and education manager, were among 22 honored during the first-ever Massachusetts Stars of Life awards ceremony. The program acknowledged the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays, especially in the face of the crucial role that mobile healthcare has provided in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

The Convoy of Champions took place Tuesday, May 18, traveling between UMass Medical Science Park in Worcester and Boston MedFlight in Bedford. Ambulance providers were escorted on the highway by the Massachusetts State Police while a UMass Memorial LifeFlight air ambulance flew over the parade route.

