Haverhill Public Library’s “To You Tuesdays” begins tomorrow afternoon with a visit of the library’s bookmobile to the Buttonwoods Museum.

The library’s outreach van will be making stops throughout Haverhill every Tuesday afternoon this spring and summer. Staff offer free giveaways, books to checkout, games, information about library services and more.

The bookmobile visits Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St, Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...