Brown Joins Board of Trustees at Haverhill’s Venerable Whittier Birthplace

Lynda Brown of Haverhill was recently elected a trustee of Whittier Birthplace.

Arthur H. Veasey III, president of The Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, said Brown has been a citizen role model for many Haverhill neighborhoods, supporting the Acre and Mount Washington neighborhoods, while advocating for citywide collaboration and vision.

“Identifying and recruiting new trustees is vital to our strategy to remain a significant historical museum especially during these times of social awareness” Veasey said, adding, “Lynda’s commitment to diversity and equality are commensurate with Whittier’s legacy as a pacifist and an abolitionist, which are key elements in our mission as a historic landmark.”

Whittier Birthplace homestead and museum is located at 305 Whittier Road in Haverhill. The historic land and buildings, a fixture among the city’s cultural treasures, was deeded to the Trustees by James H. Carleton in 1892. The mission is to preserve as nearly possible the natural features of the landscape and buildings as when occupied by a young Whittier, who was later renowned as a fireside poet and advocate of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Brown serves on multiple boards and volunteers her time with the Board of Appeals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Master Plan Committee, Buttonwoods Museum and the Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion. She also serves as director of Haverhill’s Brightside, an organization that promotes the beautification of the city’s roadways and parks.

Whittier Birthplace is a member of the Essex National Heritage Area, and one of the city’s five Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures.

