Massachusetts State Senate Adopts Resolution Honoring Late Methuen Athlete Daniel Ford

Methuen Sen. Diana DiZoglio again took the senate president’s chair this week to honor a former Methuen High School athlete who died of cancer in 2009.

Sen. William N. Brownsberger, who was presiding Monday, invited DiZoglio to read a resolution she filed, honoring the memory of Daniel Ford on the occasion of the dedication of Dan Ford Field in Methuen. In a social media post later, DiZoglio said she was humbled t present the resolution.

“Ford was an all-star athlete at Methuen High School, inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame in 1997. He went on to play football at both the University of New Haven and UMass Lowell and received the top physical fitness award from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. Recently, the turf field at Nicholson Stadium in Methuen was renamed in honor of Dan, who died in 2009 after a battle with cancer,” she said.

The Senate adopted the resolution and stood in a moment of silence.



