Haverhill Postmaster Deals with a COVID-19 ‘Gloom of Night’ by Making Mail Deliveries Himself

The Haverhill Post Office recently tackled a metaphorical “gloom of night” as it had to scramble over the last few weeks to cover deliveries—with the postmaster, himself, making the rounds.

Acting Haverhill Postmaster Keith Miller and supervisors from Haverhill and surrounding towns helped cover routes. Already tight staffing was compounded by “employees who are either sick, quarantining because they’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive or have issues related to child or elder care due to the virus,” confirmed Steve Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service.

“The incredible dedication of our craft employees gives us the flexibility to move people between offices, as necessary, to fill temporary staffing gaps. Their willingness to adapt during this pandemic has been inspirational. But our management team also stand ready to do whatever is necessary to serve our customers,” Doherty told WHAV.

Miller and the supervisors appear to have lived up to the unofficial motto of the postal service, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

As the state and nation prepares to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service expects continuing staffing problems because of the many employees reaching retirement age. Doherty said the Post Office is actively recruiting. There have been a number of open house events. Doherty said anyone looking for work may visit usps.com/careers and search by state for jobs in their area.

