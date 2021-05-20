Marine Corps Reserve Promotes Methuen Interim Police Lt. Ferreira to Sgt. Major, Highest Enlisted Rank

Methuen resident and interim Police Lt. Eric Ferreira has been promoted to Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Reserve, the highest rank which an enlisted member of the military may earn.

Mayor Neil Perry said Ferreira was hired by the Methuen Police Department in July, 2012, and currently serves as interim lieutenant within the Office of Professional Standards and Accreditation. It is a new role created to address concerns resulting from a recent police department audit.

“Eric is a consummate professional and a highly respected leader among his peers. He is truly deserving of this honor and the city is very proud of his accomplishments,” Perry said in a statement.

Interim Police Chief Thomas McEnaney added, “In my short tenure knowing Eric, he has truly demonstrated strong leadership skills. This is a testament to the solid recommendation he received to lead our Accreditation and Professional Standards team.”

Ferreira is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and received his degree from the University of Massachusetts in 2004. While In college he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Immediately upon finishing college, he was sent to Fallujah, Iraq, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. When he returned to the States, he was hired by the National Security Agency as a police officer. He attended the Mixed Basic Police Training Course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynn County, Georgia.

He served with the NSA Police until he was activated again and deployed to Haditha, Iraq, in 2006. He was later hired by the Hudson, N.H., Police Department in 2007 where he was awarded two life-saving awards. He attended the New Hampshire Police Academy and received the Arthur D. Kehas Outstanding Achievement Award as the honor graduate. He also attended the University of Massachusetts Lowell earning his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He attended the Boylston Police Academy and graduated with the highest award in Leadership, Physical Fitness, and Academics.

Ferreira lives in Methuen with his wife Rebecca and two sons, Eric Jr. and Davis.

