Three More Newcomers Take Out Nomination Papers for Haverhill City Council, School Committee

Three more political newcomers recently took out nomination papers in Haverhill—two for a run for City Council and the other for School Committee.

Josiah Morrow, who describes himself as the “youngest regulatory official in Haverhill history,” and Dee Jacobs O’Neil, founder of the charity 411 Cares, are seeking seats on the City Council, while Miquel Andres Quinoñes took out papers for election to the School Committee.

Morrow, a downtown parking commissioner, formally announced his campaign last Thursday with a video announcement. He said he is running because “we must begin today to build the Haverhill we all want to see in the future.” He said he seeks to keep Haverhill affordable for middle-class families by addressing the city’s housing crisis, further using the Merrimack River “as a beacon of tourism and economic development” and aiding small businesses during the recovery from the pandemic and present labor shortages.

In his announcement, Morrow said, he “hails from a line of public servants in Haverhill,” including his grandfather, Edward “Scotty” Morrow, who served as a state representative and member of the School Committee; great-uncle, Kenneth Morrow, a well-respected freshman unit director at Haverhill High School for many years; and his cousin, William Morrow, a City councilor.

Besides serving as a downtown parking plan, appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Morrow has launched a COVID-19 time capsule project; serves as the president of the board of Asperger Works and a member of the board of Eammon’s Heart Foundation, both of Haverhill, previously was an officer of the League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill, where he organized the group’s 2019 local candidate forum; and has worked with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce on its community events and programs supporting small businesses.

Others who previously took nomination forms from Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas’ office are Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper, for mayor; incumbent City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Timothy J. Jordan, former Councilor Kenneth Quimby, previous candidate Fred Simmons and newcomers William Taylor and Tomas Michel, all for City Council; and incumbent School Committee member Richard J. Rosa and Katrina Hobbs-Everett, who previously sought a School Committee seat in 2017, for School Committee.

If needed, a preliminary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the final election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

