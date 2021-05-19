Retired Haverhill Deputy Chief Haugh Becomes Interim Police Chief as DeNaro Steps Down Early for ‘Health Reasons’

Retired Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Anthony L. Haugh, who served the force for 33 years, is coming back to work as interim police chief.

Haugh will lead the department for at least seven weeks after Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro, who planned to retire next month, takes an early leave for “health reasons,” according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

“The city is grateful to former Deputy Haugh for agreeing to come in from retirement to help guide the police department during this transition period,” Fiorentini said. “Mr. Haugh is universally liked and respected by the men and women of the department.”

Haugh, who was first sworn in as deputy in November 2015 and retired this past Jan. 31, 2021, is to be sworn in Friday morning. He will serve as interim chief from May 24 to July 16 while the city continues its search for a permanent police chief.

“This will give us the opportunity to make certain that the search for a new, permanent police chief is thorough and fair and that we are able to take our time to consider all candidates from inside the department as well as those from outside,” Fiorentini said.

In early 2019, Fiorentini extended Haugh’s contract, saying the deputy “has taken an active lead with the gang problem.”

The city previously advertised for police chief applicants and set a deadline of Tuesday, June 1, 8 a.m. to apply. As WHAV previously reported, the salary is described as being in the “low $200s.” The mayor said he hired New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources to assist in “recruiting, screening and interviewing police chief applicants.” The mayor added the job is open to officers already on the police force as well as to other applicants from Massachusetts and other states.

The city’s public safety departments are seeing great changes in leadership this year (see earlier story). Besides Haugh, Fire Chief William F. Laliberty officially retired after 34 years with the department. Laliberty was succeeded by Deputy Robert M. O’Brien on February. Last week, the mayor appointed 26-year veteran of the Haverhill department Captain Stephen J. Doherty Jr. as the city’s new Deputy Police chief.

