Michael Smolak of North Andover’s Smolak Farms Receives Senate Honors as DiZoglio Takes Rostrum

Michael Smolak of North Andover’s Smolak Farms received special honors last Thursday within the Senate chambers at the State House.

Sen. Diana DiZoglio, seated in the Senate president’s chair, read a resolution she filed commending Smolak for his lifetime dedication to farming and agriculture in Massachusetts. She said, in part, his farm combines agriculture, education and entertainment for children and families to learn about how their food is grown. He has held positions with the Massachusetts Fruit Growers Association and the Massachusetts Farm Bureau and preserved 107 of his farm’s 160 acres in cooperation with the state Agricultural Preservation Restriction program.

Sen. Joseph A. Boncore of Winthrop, who was presiding, invited DiZoglio to take the rostrum. The Senate adopted the resolution.

State House News Service contributed to this report.

