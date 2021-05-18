DiZoglio Wants Restaurant Benefits, such as Beverage Take Out, to Continue After COVID-19 Pandemic

Sen. Diana DiZoglio wants the state to keep in place certain benefits that help restaurants during the lockdowns caused by COVID-19.

DiZoglio specifically seeks to keep beverage take-out and delivery options for restaurants and limits on third-party delivery costs after Gov. Charlie Baker’s state of emergency ends. DiZoglio wrote this week to Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano, calling for two of her bills to advance through the legislature. While DiZoglio filed amendments to the state budget to keep the benefits, she said they won’t be signed into law until well after the end of the state of emergency.

“These measures were critical to helping our small businesses remain afloat in the face of the pandemic—and remain just as essential to them now, on the road to recovery,” said DiZoglio. “It is imperative we get this legislation across the finish line as soon as possible and ensure our local restaurants do not lose access to these crucial, revenue-generating opportunities that can make all the difference regarding their survival.”

DiZoglio is also urging residents to contact other legislators and ask them to sign on.

