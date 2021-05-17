Sherlock Joins Haverhill Health Board, Cites Need to Get COVID-19 Pandemic Under Control

Diana M. Sherlock, a registered nurse, regulatory affairs specialist in the private sector and a former case manager, has been named to the Haverhill Board of Health.

Sherlock fills the unexpired term of Dr. Alexander Matolcsy, who stepped down from the three-member board earlier this year. Sherlock submitted an application to fill the seat, saying she is interested because “for the past year, the world has faced a health crisis not seen in over a century, and I feel that we all need to do our part to get this situation under control.”

She said she has been a Haverhill resident for more than 25 years and highlighted her experienced in community nursing working with underserved populations and her previous role as an HIV nurse.

Sherlock has been a regulatory affairs manager at Philips Medical Systems since 2014 and previously worked as a registered nurse case manager at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. She received her associates degree from Northern Essex Community College, bachelor’s in marketing from Franklin Pierce University, bachelor’s in nursing from Rivier University and Masters of Business Administration in leadership from Franklin Pierce University.

Matolcsy was appointed to the board in 2016.

