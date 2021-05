Haverhill Police say no injuries were reported after a traveling vehicle was struck by gunfire Sunday night off Broadway.

The shooting took place Sunday, May 16, just before 9:30 p.m., on Blaisdell Avenue near All Saints Parish, according to a statement released by police Monday afternoon.

“Incident does not appear random,” police said. An investigation is underway and anyone who may have information is asked to call Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-722-1551.

