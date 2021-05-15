Today’s Obituaries—Donald F. LePage, 87

Donald (Don) F. LePage, 87, of Bradford, formerly of Natick, Framingham and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Wednesday evening, April 28, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.

Born on August 22, 1933 in Natick, MA, he was the son of the late Albert and Bridget (Powers) LePage.

Don graduated from Natick High School, Class of 1951 and attended Franklin Institute in Boston. He served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged.

He was employed as a Civil Engineer for the City of Newton for over 43 years. Don was a highly intelligent and principled man as well as a strong mentor and loving father who will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He did not suffer fools but was known to be quite charming and had a reputation for telling colorful and amusing anecdotes. He retired in 1994 and moved to Zephyrhills FL before moving to Bradford MA in 2018.

While in Florida, Mr. LePage was both an avid golfer, recording 3 holes-in-one with a personal best score of 77 and was also a member of the local Elks Lodge and Lions Club.

Donald is survived by his son Colin LePage and his wife Kerrie of Bradford with whom he lived, two daughters, Shari LePage and her partner Thomas LeBlanc of Nashua, NH, and Heather Dyson of Natick, his brother Charlie LePage of Zephyrhills, FL, his daughter-in-law Tricia Furbish, and his estranged stepchildren Robert Furbish and Heidi Sherkanowski.

He was affectionately known as Bumpa to his granddaughters Stefanie Black and her husband Ross, Natasha McNutt and her husband Shane, Tori Dyson, Killian Barry and Olivia Dubeshter, his grandsons Nathan Furbish, Austin and Brady Dubeshter and 5 great grandsons, Ryan, Owen and Luke Black and Bradley and Cody McNutt.

Donald was predeceased by his former wife Lorraine LePage (December 18, 2009), stepson Richard Furbish (July 3, 2008), his grandsons Sean LePage (September 21, 2009), and Christopher LePage (July 1, 2015) and his estranged wife Shirley LePage (October 16, 2020).

ARRANGEMENTS: Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 22 at his home on 5 Sunrise Drive, Bradford. Following private services, visiting hours will be open to the public from 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the scholarship fund created in memory of his grandsons. The Chris and Sean LePage Memorial Scholarship Fund is managed by the City of Haverhill, 4 Summer St, Haverhill, MA 01830. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford and Haverhill. Condolences to his family may be made at www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

