I-495 Construction Update: Movement of Steel Beams for New South Bridge Brings Lane Closings

Drivers along Interstate 495 in Haverhill have undoubtedly noticed multiple trailers with a long steel beam each recently collecting on the old southbound side of the highway.

Beginning this week, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, those beams will be on the move. Two right lanes will be closed overnights, from Sunday to Thursday, May 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on I-495 southbound, between exits 50 and 48. The lane closings are necessary to allow the contractor to install steel beams on the new southbound bridge over the Merrimack River.

There will be related short-term rolling roadblocks, organized by State Police, from time to time, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to deliver beams into the work zone. The exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113, River Street, southbound will also be closed Sunday through Thursday, May 20, from 10 p.m. to 5 the following morning. The ramp closure is necessary to allow the contractor to install steel beams on the new I-495 bridge over the Merrimack River. A detour will be marked.

Besides the steel work, a single right lane closes on I-495 northbound, between exits 48 and 50, Monday and Tuesday, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., for loam and seeding work. There will also be a single right lane closed on I-495 southbound, between exits 50 and 48, Monday through Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., for pouring of concrete barriers to protect overpass piers.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

