Haverhill Firefighting Museum Reopens to the Public with Saturday Tours and Programs

Haverhill Firefighting Museum has reopened to the public with tours and its Hero Headquarters for children available by appointment beginning this Saturday.

The museum at 75 Kenoza Ave., which displays “the evolution of New England firefighting history,” is open Saturdays through October, from noon-4 p.m. Admission is $20 per family and free for service men and women. Visits are currently limited to 45 minutes with three 15- minute programs: “9/11 What to Know-When To Call!,” “Plan Your Home Fire Escape—Two Ways Out!” and “First Responders—How They Work Together.”

Visitors may also learn about the Adopt-A-Hydrant Program and volunteer opportunities. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To make a reservation, visit the Museum’s Facebook page or haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org. For more information, call 978-994-1854.

