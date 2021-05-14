Ceremony Honors New Haverhill Police Leaders: Deputy Doherty and Capt. Paré

Haverhill’s new Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. and Capt. Meaghan Paré were formally sworn in during a Thursday morning ceremony in City Hall.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Doherty has big shoes to fill, noting the presence of recently retired Deputy Chief Anthony Haugh in the audience.

“You’re stepping in to be one of the leaders of a great department that I’m so proud of that it will be one of the few departments in the state that will be federally accredited—up 22 people from where you were a few years ago—and I know you’re going to be a great leader in this department,” the mayor said.

Addressing the audience in City Hall auditorium, Doherty thanked his fellow officers for their service especially during trying times.

“The last year in law enforcement has seen a lot of challenges with COVID, police reform issues and I’m very impressed with the Haverhill men and women police officers that day in and day out come in enthusiastic and professional in spite of the challenges they face,” he explained.

The new deputy chief, a nearly 25-year veteran of the department, joked about the passage of time.

“I woke up this morning and realized that at some point overnight of my broken sleep that I became an old-timer here. I don’t know when that happened or how that happened, but I went to sleep I was 33-years-old and when I woke up, I was 75 years old,” said Doherty.

Pare likewise thanked the rank and file. “To the men and women, I’m humbled and honored to work alongside you every day. I look forward to this role and working with you,” she said.

Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro noted Paré is the first woman to rise through the ranks of the police department to become captain.

“She has fantastic compassion and empathy for employees which is so important today in this job with all of the stresses we are under as police officers. She is a great role model for others to follow,” he said.

Doherty and Paré were sworn in by City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas.

