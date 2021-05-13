Whittier Tech Offers Adult Marine Technology Program; Industry Offers ‘Reliable Jobs’

Just in time for the warm season, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will soon offer a marine technology adult education program for the first time.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the 80-hour, hands-on program takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., beginning May 24. Students will complete the program on July 21. It will be partially subsidized by the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association

“We are always looking for ways to expand our programming to provide training and education to high school students and adults alike from our sending communities, and are thrilled to be offering a marine technology program for area adults for the first time,” Lynch said. “This is an industry with local, reliable jobs and we encourage those interested in working in marine technology to apply.”

Whittier Tech partnered with Yamaha Marine University to use its Outboard Systems curriculum for the course. Students who complete the program will receive a certificate in Introduction to Outboard Systems from Yamaha.

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association is donating $400 toward each student’s participation, bringing down the original $900 tuition to $500. Seats are beginning to fill for the course, which will accommodate 12 students this session.

Massachusetts Marine Trades Association Executive Director Randall Lyons said “This training opportunity is a great introduction to the recreational boating industry and a potential stepping stone for future possibilities. Our industry has job and career opportunities available. We just need more qualified women and men to fill them.”

More information is available by emailing Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber at [email protected].

