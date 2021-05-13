Federal Judge Sentences Former Methuen Man to Nearly Two Years’ Time Served for Fentanyl Dealing

A 42-year-old former Methuen was sentenced this week to nearly two years of time served in jail for fentanyl drug dealing.

Milton Elias Lara was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 22 months’ time served in prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Lara will be deported to the Dominican Republic. Lara pleaded guilty last June to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

During the course of a police investigation, Lara was found to be dealing in fentanyl in the Merrimack Valley. A search of Lara’s apartment resulted in the seizures of approximately 289 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine and drug packaging tools and materials.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said assistance came from the Andover, Billerica, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen and North Andover Police Departments.

