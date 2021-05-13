Essex County Ghost Project Plans Fundraising Tour for Hilldale Cemetery Saturday

Essex County Ghost Project invites those who wish to be paranormal investigators to a night of learning and exploring, what it calls, “one of the most haunted cemeteries in New England, Hilldale Cemetery.”

Gates open this Saturday night, May 15, at 7:30, with a ghost hunt beginning at 8 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $10 per person and will be used to buy new lawn mowers and support the Hilldale restoration fund. To reserve a spot, call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Visitors are advised to bring their own cameras and recording devices.

