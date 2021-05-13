DiZoglio Sponsors ‘Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action for Local Businesses’ Monday

Local business and advocacy organizations across the state are hosting a “Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action for Local Businesses” next Monday with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Rep. Dylan Fernandes.

The online event, taking place Monday, May 17, from 10-11 a.m., is described as “an opportunity for local businesses, their employees and loyal customers to understand policy measures introduced on Beacon Hill aimed at helping with small business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Elected officials will provide updates on legislation that includes extending the ability for restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go for two years, placing a permanent cap on third-party delivery app fees, compelling insurance companies to pay business interruption insurance claims and establishing grants for new businesses opened in 2020 that have been unable to access state and federal funding.

On the latter point, Kristen Carbone of Carbone’s Kitchen in Haverhill this week told DiZoglio and state Attorney General Maura Healey that federal benefits don’t extend to her business in Central Square because she hasn’t been open long enough to qualify.

Registration is required to attend by visiting here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...